It's 'Modi tax' says Congress as Centre introduces 0.4% tax on UPI payments

Ending nearly six years of a fully free Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network for merchants, the government on Tuesday, 15 September, introduced a 0.4 per cent transaction fee on payments above Rs 2,000, capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above, from October 15, while explicitly ring-fencing everyday person-to-person transfers from any charge.

The new charges will take effect from 15 October. The Finance Ministry said the MDR would be imposed within the merchant payment ecosystem and would not be charged to customers.

Soon after the government notification, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government has quietly paved the way for imposing fees on UPI, while Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the Modi government's "loot" has now reached UPI.

“Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI,” the ministry said, adding that MDR “is not a charge on customers making UPI payments”.

Person-to-person (P2P) transfers will remain free regardless of the amount, while P2M transactions of up to Rs 2,000 will also continue without MDR. The government said more than 95% of P2M transaction volume falls below the Rs 2,000 threshold.

Lashing out at the move, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the 0.4 per cent MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 should be called the "Modi Tax".

"He popularised UPI, wanted all the credit for building a 'cashless economy' -- and now he is taxing people for using it," Khera said on X.