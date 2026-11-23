NVIDIA reinstates co-founder Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board director, reversing his resignation amid investor concerns; shares rebound sharply.

Huang's return restores leadership stability but does little to ease fears over AI valuations, massive infrastructure spending and uncertain returns.

Investors remain wary of potential AI bubble, questioning whether the billions poured into chips and data centres will translate into sustainable profits.

NVIDIA reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as president, chief executive and board director on Monday, 23 November, reversing its decision to accept his resignation less than two weeks ago after a revelation that he was in a relationship with a woman who may have been working as a Chinese spy, as the chipmaker seeks to steady investor confidence amid a deepening sell-off in artificial intelligence-linked stocks and fears of an AI bubble.

The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back with immediate effect following discussions with him, saying it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. It also said it had consulted senior US government officials and was confident his reinstatement posed no national security risk.