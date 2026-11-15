The Jensen Huang file: What Washington knew and why it kept quiet
Counterintelligence warning about Nvidia chief reportedly went unheeded as Washington reopened chip trade with China. Then the story broke
A runway in Alaska, 12 May. Air Force One sits on the tarmac, taking on fuel. The president is bound for Beijing. One seat on the delegation has just been filled, at short notice, by Jensen Huang. Before he boards, according to the New York Times, the president is told something that a small circle already knows.
The Nvidia chief is in a relationship with a woman whom US intelligence believes works for China. The invitation stands. Huang keeps to a separate cabin and sees the president only briefly. Trump denies he was told. The next day, a small short seller called Culper Research publishes a 40-page report on Nvidia and a Singapore customer named Megaspeed.
A day after that, Reuters reports that the US commerce department has cleared about 10 Chinese companies to buy Nvidia H200 chips. Three events in three days. Nobody connects them for another five months.
The file was older than six months
The silence lasted longer than the short seller's report. The Times says the president was first briefed on the intelligence roughly a year ago.
By then, commerce department agents were already pursuing Megaspeed on suspicion of routing restricted chips into China. In August 2025, Nvidia's general counsel had emailed those agents. The justice department then asked commerce to stand down and took over the case, the Times reported.
In the weeks before the Beijing trip, Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a memo. It went to a handful of senior officials. It concluded that Alice Huang had been recruited by China's ministry of state security to collect intelligence on Jensen Huang and pressure him over chip access, US News reported. Axios found that the warning had also reached commerce secretary Howard Lutnick. It drew on surveillance of Alice Huang and the smuggling investigation.
Three readings of the silence
No official has explained the delay on the record. The reported facts support three readings, which are not mutually exclusive. The first is tradecraft. The memo rested on surveillance of a suspected foreign agent. Speak, and the source goes dark. A criminal case was also open at the justice department, and prosecutors do not discuss live investigations.
A former CIA counterintelligence analyst told Newsweek that leads take time to become something officials can act on.
The second is policy. Washington was reopening the China chip trade while the file circulated. Nvidia disclosed an H200 export licence in February. More approvals followed in May, Axios reported. Huang travelled to Beijing with the president. In October, he received the National Medal of Science at the White House, according to The Globe and Mail.
A public counterintelligence warning about the man at the centre of that policy would have collided with it.
The third is the simplest. The president heard the warning and was unmoved. He has since said he asked Huang directly and believes his answer that he had no idea.
Why the file surfaced now
The government did not release anything. Someone inside it talked. The Times report of 29 October cites people with knowledge of the matter, whose motives are not public. What can be measured is the clock. The story ran five days before the 3 November midterm elections. It landed while the annual defence Bill, the vehicle lawmakers use for export controls, was still being debated.
Within two weeks, Huang had confessed, the president had confirmed an FBI inquiry, and senators from both parties were citing the scandal to demand tighter chip restrictions. Huang is due to give closed-door testimony next week, and Nvidia has shed about $1 trillion in market value. That sequence suggests the deeper significance.
A warning that moved nothing inside the administration for a year moved everything once it reached the front page. The leak achieved in a fortnight what the memo could not. Read that way, this is less a sex scandal than a policy fight over who sells advanced chips to China, settled outside the room where the decision was made.
That is an inference from the timing, not a documented motive. A plainer explanation also fits. The Times had been reporting on Megaspeed since October 2025, and stories built on classified sources take months to confirm.
What the file does not prove
The Times has not established that Jensen Huang knew of any intelligence activity. Beijing calls the spy claim slander. Reuters says it could not independently verify the intelligence allegations. Nvidia says the diversion claims were investigated in 2025 and found baseless.
The president disputes the Air Force One account, which rests on unnamed sources. So the case remains open. What the reporting does lay out is a sequence of events. A warning circulated. Chip approvals continued. The public was the last to know.
This article first appeared as a LinkedIn post on 12 November 2026