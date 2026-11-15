The Jensen Huang file: What Washington knew and why it kept quiet

A runway in Alaska, 12 May. Air Force One sits on the tarmac, taking on fuel. The president is bound for Beijing. One seat on the delegation has just been filled, at short notice, by Jensen Huang. Before he boards, according to the New York Times, the president is told something that a small circle already knows.

The Nvidia chief is in a relationship with a woman whom US intelligence believes works for China. The invitation stands. Huang keeps to a separate cabin and sees the president only briefly. Trump denies he was told. The next day, a small short seller called Culper Research publishes a 40-page report on Nvidia and a Singapore customer named Megaspeed.

A day after that, Reuters reports that the US commerce department has cleared about 10 Chinese companies to buy Nvidia H200 chips. Three events in three days. Nobody connects them for another five months.

The file was older than six months

The silence lasted longer than the short seller's report. The Times says the president was first briefed on the intelligence roughly a year ago.

By then, commerce department agents were already pursuing Megaspeed on suspicion of routing restricted chips into China. In August 2025, Nvidia's general counsel had emailed those agents. The justice department then asked commerce to stand down and took over the case, the Times reported.

In the weeks before the Beijing trip, Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw a memo. It went to a handful of senior officials. It concluded that Alice Huang had been recruited by China's ministry of state security to collect intelligence on Jensen Huang and pressure him over chip access, US News reported. Axios found that the warning had also reached commerce secretary Howard Lutnick. It drew on surveillance of Alice Huang and the smuggling investigation.