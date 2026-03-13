Oil stays above $100 as Khamenei ramps up Hormuz pressure, stocks retreat

Oil prices hovered above $100 a barrel on Friday as global equity markets declined after Iran’s new supreme leader called for blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy shipping route, while warning of further escalation in the conflict with the United States and Israel.

The Hindu reported on how conflict, now entering its third week, has intensified concerns among investors about a prolonged crisis that could drive inflation higher and weaken the global economy.

Energy markets have already been rattled by a series of attacks on energy infrastructure across the Gulf region this week. AFP said ships were reportedly struck near Iraq, fuel storage facilities were targeted in Bahrain, and drones were launched at oil fields in Saudi Arabia.

Tehran also warned on Thursday that it could “set the region’s oil and gas on fire” if its own energy facilities or ports were attacked.

In his first public remarks since succeeding his father earlier this week, Mojtaba Khamenei said the Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies pass — should remain effectively closed.

“The lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must definitely be used,” he said in a statement broadcast on state television.

Khamenei also suggested that Iran could open additional fronts in the conflict, saying plans had been studied to target areas where adversaries had limited experience and would be particularly vulnerable.

Oil markets reacted sharply to the escalating rhetoric. Brent crude rose more than nine per cent on Thursday, closing above $100 a barrel for the first time since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Prices have climbed about 40 per cent since the Middle East conflict began on 28 February.

Despite the International Energy Agency releasing a record 400 million barrels from emergency stockpiles, analysts said the move had little immediate impact on prices.