Oil prices climb as fresh Strait of Hormuz attack rattles markets

Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday after a fresh attack on a cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz prompted the United Nations' maritime agency to suspend plans to evacuate ships stranded in the strategically vital waterway, reigniting concerns over the security of global energy supplies.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed as much as 4 per cent during trading before settling at around $74.89 a barrel by 02:00 GMT. The rebound follows a sharp decline last week after the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities. Despite that earlier pullback, Brent prices remain roughly 3 per cent higher than levels seen before the conflict began.

Al Jazeera reported that the renewed tensions also weighed heavily on Asian equity markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi each dropped more than 3 per cent in early trade on Friday, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and Taiwan's Taiex also recorded notable losses.

The market reaction came after the International Maritime Organization suspended a planned operation to evacuate vessels stranded around the Strait of Hormuz following an attack on a commercial cargo ship.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), the vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile on its starboard side while transiting waters near the Omani coast. Several international media organisations, citing unnamed US officials, reported that Iran was believed to be responsible for the strike, although Tehran has not publicly acknowledged any involvement.