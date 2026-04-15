Oil prices fall for second day on hopes of renewed US-Iran talks

Global oil prices declined for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, driven by growing optimism over a possible resumption of talks between the United States and Iran.

Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump suggested that negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran could restart within days, potentially in Pakistan.

The renewed diplomatic signals follow a breakdown in discussions over the weekend, which had led to heightened tensions and concerns over supply disruptions, particularly after restrictions were imposed on Iranian ports and shipping routes linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

As expectations of dialogue strengthened, crude prices retreated from recent highs. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped below the $95 per barrel mark, having experienced sharp fluctuations during the previous session. It had briefly surged close to $100 per barrel before easing.