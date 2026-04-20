Oil prices surge towards $100 amid rising tensions over Strait of Hormuz

Global oil prices climbed sharply on Monday, edging closer to the $100 per barrel mark, as renewed tensions in West Asia heightened concerns over energy supply disruptions.

The international benchmark Brent crude rose more than 7 per cent during intraday trading to reach around $96.87 per barrel. Meanwhile, WTI crude surged nearly 9 per cent to trade at about $91.20.

The rally followed Iran’s announcement that it was tightening its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil shipments. Tehran warned that the route had effectively been closed again, raising fears of supply constraints.

Tensions escalated further after Donald Trump said the United States would not be pressured by any attempt to block the waterway. Iranian officials, meanwhile, accused Washington of maintaining a blockade on its ports in violation of a ceasefire agreement.

Mojtaba Khamenei said that Iran’s naval forces were prepared to respond forcefully to perceived threats, adding to uncertainty over whether the fragile truce between the two sides would hold.