Oil surges over 2% as Israel intensifies operations in Lebanon

Oil prices rose sharply in early trading on Monday after renewed military activity between Israel and Hezbollah heightened fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East, while concerns persisted over the security of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Reuters reported that the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude climbed more than 2.7 per cent to $89.73 a barrel, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 2.4 per cent to $93.28 a barrel in Asian trading.

The gains followed reports that Israel had ordered troops to advance further into parts of Lebanon in its ongoing confrontation with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. The development came despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago and has dampened hopes of a broader easing of tensions across the region.

Market sentiment had briefly improved at the end of last week on expectations that diplomatic efforts involving the United States, Israel and Iran could lead to an extension of an existing ceasefire arrangement. However, Reuters reported that the latest escalation has cast doubt on the prospects of any near-term breakthrough.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has emerged as the most significant regional spillover from the wider confrontation involving Iran. Although the two sides agreed to a ceasefire in April, intermittent exchanges of fire have continued, keeping geopolitical risks elevated.