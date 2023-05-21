Railways to overhaul drinking water supply system

Nine years after a public interest litigation (PIL) was initiated seeking improvement of drinking water supply at stations and in trains of the Indian Railways, the Railway Board this week finally gave an undertaking that it would overhaul the system.

In an affidavit submitted to the Delhi High Court, the IR this week agreed to follow the Indian Water Quality Standards (IS 10500 by the Bureau of Indian Standards) and give up the Indian Railways standard. It has also agreed to repeat sampling and pathogen presence tests (for E. coli) and to eliminate dangerous substances in water, modify all bore wells and conduct testing of water twice a year.

Drinking water from mostly bore wells is made available at railway stations and railway colonies. The same water is filled into the overhead water storage tanks on the roofs of the coaches, from where it is supplied throughout the train to all water taps. The same water is also used for washing utensils and cooking food in the pantry cars.