RBI slaps fines on five banks in Gujarat

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped monetary penalties on five co-operative banks in Gujarat for violation of norms, including giving loans to their own directors.

The RBI said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 6 lakh on Surat National Cooperative Bank Ltd for contravention of directions issued by RBI on ‘Co-operative Banks - Interest Rate on Deposits’ and ‘Customer Protection - Limiting Liability of Customers of Co-operative Banks in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions’.

RBI has imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on People’s Cooperative Bank Ltd in Dholka for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and advances to directors, relatives and firms/concerns in which they are interested’ and ‘Co-operative Banks - Interest Rate on Deposits’.

A penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Vadnagar Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd has been imposed for contravention of directions issued by RBI on ‘Loans and Advances to directors, relatives and firms/concerns in which they are interested.’