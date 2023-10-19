Rs 25 lakh crore bank loans written off since 2014?

In its two terms, the UPA government had written off Rs 3.76 lakh crore of bank loans between 2004 and 2014, but since 2014, the Modi government has written off Rs 25 lakh crore, claimed a report in the Free Press Journal on Wednesday. This figure, relating to the nine years since 2014, is 810 per cent higher than the write-offs during the 10 UPA years. It is also a lot higher than what the government had declared in Parliament.

The report says the disclosure was part of a reply from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to a Surat-based right to information (RTI) activist, stating the figure of Rs 25 lakh crore and providing a break-up as well. Loans worth Rs 10.41 lakh crore, the reply says, were written off in ‘public’ banks and an additional Rs 14.53 lakh crore in scheduled commercial banks, taking the total to a staggering Rs 24.95 lakh crore, just about 10 per cent of which has been recovered by the banks.

The reply from RBI also mentions that the average annual loan write-offs in the UPA years was around Rs 34,192 crore, while the average annual write-offs in the Modi years has been around Rs 2.72 lakh crore.