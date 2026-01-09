Reliance open to Venezuelan oil purchases if sales to non-US buyers are cleared

Reliance Industries Ltd, which operates the world’s largest refining complex, has said it would consider buying Venezuelan crude if sales are permitted to non-US buyers, signalling potential interest from Indian refiners should restrictions ease.

In a response to queries, a spokesperson for Reliance said the company was awaiting clarity on access to Venezuelan oil for buyers outside the United States and would consider purchases “in a compliant manner” if such sales are allowed. Industry sources said state-run refiners, including Indian Oil Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, would also evaluate Venezuelan crude under similar conditions, although the companies did not immediately comment.

The comments come at a time when India’s refining landscape is adjusting to evolving geopolitical and compliance risks. While some state-owned refiners and Nayara Energy are expected to continue importing Russian oil, Reliance has indicated it will not receive Russian crude in January, a move that could push India’s Russian oil imports to their lowest level in years.

Market analysts say the shift reflects refiners’ ability to adapt quickly to changing trade and regulatory environments. Reduced intake of Russian crude by major buyers such as Reliance suggests growing caution amid heightened scrutiny and potential sanctions-related risks.

Reliance halted purchases of Venezuelan oil last year after Washington and Caracas reached an understanding that limited exports, and after US policy changes made such trade commercially and politically challenging.