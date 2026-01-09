US open to letting India access Venezuelan oil under new framework

The United States has indicated it is prepared to allow India to resume purchases of Venezuelan oil under a new framework in which Washington would oversee the marketing and revenue flow from such sales. The move signals a potential easing of restrictions for one of Venezuela’s largest oil customers prior to US sanctions, even as American authorities retain tight control over the process.

A senior US administration official confirmed that India could be included in the proposed arrangement, responding affirmatively when asked whether New Delhi would be permitted to buy Venezuelan crude given its substantial energy requirements. However, the official said details were still being finalised and declined to elaborate further.

The comments align with recent public remarks by US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright, who said Washington was open to selling Venezuelan oil to “almost all countries”.

Speaking in an interview with Fox Business, Wright explained that the US was allowing Venezuelan oil to flow again, but only under a structure in which the crude is marketed by the US government and revenues are deposited into accounts controlled by Washington.

According to Wright, the funds generated from these sales would eventually be channelled back to Venezuela in a manner designed to benefit ordinary citizens rather than corruption or the political leadership.

He also noted that there was strong interest in Venezuelan crude from buyers across the United States, Europe and Asia, suggesting the policy would not be limited to a narrow group of importers.

Highlighting the commercial rationale, Wright said many US refineries were originally built to process Venezuelan heavy crude and continue to have demand for it.