Reliance Industries says will comply with US sanctions on Russian oil

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday said it will comply with the latest US and Western sanctions on Russian oil and adjust its refinery operations to remain in full compliance with evolving restrictions.

India’s largest private refiner said it is assessing the implications of sanctions announced by the United States, European Union, and the United Kingdom, which target Russian crude imports and limit the export of refined products to Europe.

“We will comply with the EU’s guidelines on the import of refined products into Europe,” an RIL spokesperson said, adding that the company “remains fully committed to maintaining adherence to applicable sanctions and regulatory frameworks”.

The spokesperson added that Reliance will tweak refinery operations to meet new compliance requirements but did not disclose specific changes.

The latest sanctions, announced by Washington on 22 October, hit Rosneft and Lukoil — Russia’s two largest oil producers — prohibiting US entities from doing business with them and warning non-US companies of possible secondary sanctions.

The US treasury department has directed that all transactions involving Rosneft and Lukoil be wound down by 21 November.

Russia currently supplies roughly one-third of India’s crude imports, averaging about 1.7 million barrels per day (mbd) this year. Of that, approximately 1.2 mbd originates directly from Rosneft and Lukoil, according to trade analytics firm Kpler. Private refiners RIL and Nayara Energy are the main buyers, while state-run firms import smaller quantities.

Analysts say the sanctions could materially disrupt Reliance’s crude sourcing strategy, which has leaned heavily on discounted Russian barrels since mid-2022.

Following the Western embargo after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Indian refiners became major buyers of Russian oil, often securing discounts of $8–12 per barrel relative to Brent. Those discounts, said Vivek Dhar, director of energy research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, “have been the single biggest factor keeping Asian refining margins high over the past two years”.