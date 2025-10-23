Indian refiners rejigging Russian oil contracts to thwart Trump sanctions?

Indian refiners are recalibrating their sourcing strategies and cutting back sharply on Russian crude imports to comply with new US sanctions, a move that could reshape energy trade flows between Moscow and New Delhi, reports suggest.

The shift follows Washington’s latest restrictions, targeting Russia’s two largest oil producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, with the US Treasury directing companies to wind down transactions involving the firms by 21 November.

According to a Reuters report, industry officials claim refiners are preparing for “massive cuts” in Russian oil purchases — though some shipments already in play may still arrive before the deadline. “We don’t anticipate it will go to zero immediately as there will be some barrels coming into the market,” one refinery source said.

Reliance Industries, India’s biggest private importer of Russian crude, is reportedly planning to scale back or temporarily halt its purchases. The company operates the world’s largest refining complex, sited in Gujarat, and has a long-term contract to source around 500,000 barrels per day from Rosneft, alongside spot purchases through intermediaries.

“Recalibration of Russian oil imports is ongoing, and Reliance will be fully aligned with Government of India guidelines,” a company spokesperson said in response to queries published by Business Today.

State-run refiners also — including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) — are scrutinising bills of lading for Russian shipments scheduled after the November deadline, to confirm that no cargoes originate directly from Rosneft or Lukoil. Trade sources noted that state companies seldom buy directly from these Russian firms, preferring intermediaries for most transactions.

Nayara Energy, in which Rosneft holds a major stake, continues to source crude from the Russian oil major but has not commented on its future procurement plans.