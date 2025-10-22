Trump reveals, Modi conceals: Congress on US President repeating Russian oil claims

The Congress on Wednesday criticised the Modi government after US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that India is “not going to buy much oil from Russia,” marking the fourth such statement by Trump in six days. The opposition accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of concealing information that the American leader publicly disclosed.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in charge of communications, said the Prime Minister had only acknowledged Trump’s Diwali greetings following a phone conversation, without confirming any discussion on energy imports. “While Mr Modi conceals, Mr Trump reveals,” Ramesh said, pointing out that Trump had repeatedly announced India’s policy regarding Russian oil.

Trump, speaking at the White House, said he spoke to Modi during Diwali celebrations and that India had cut back on oil purchases from Russia. “They’re not going to be buying too much oil. So they’ve cut it way back, and they’re continuing to cut it way back,” the US President said.

The Congress noted that Trump had first made a public announcement regarding Operation Sindoor in May before Prime Minister Modi did, using it to suggest a pattern of India’s decisions being disclosed first by the US leader. The opposition also alleged that Modi appears “frightened” of Trump and has effectively outsourced key decisions to Washington.

Responding to the repeated claims, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India’s oil purchases are guided solely by domestic interests and market conditions.