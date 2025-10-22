Trump reveals, Modi conceals: Congress on US President repeating Russian oil claims
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Modi acknowledged Trump’s Diwali greetings but did not confirm any discussion on energy imports
The Congress on Wednesday criticised the Modi government after US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that India is “not going to buy much oil from Russia,” marking the fourth such statement by Trump in six days. The opposition accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of concealing information that the American leader publicly disclosed.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in charge of communications, said the Prime Minister had only acknowledged Trump’s Diwali greetings following a phone conversation, without confirming any discussion on energy imports. “While Mr Modi conceals, Mr Trump reveals,” Ramesh said, pointing out that Trump had repeatedly announced India’s policy regarding Russian oil.
Trump, speaking at the White House, said he spoke to Modi during Diwali celebrations and that India had cut back on oil purchases from Russia. “They’re not going to be buying too much oil. So they’ve cut it way back, and they’re continuing to cut it way back,” the US President said.
The Congress noted that Trump had first made a public announcement regarding Operation Sindoor in May before Prime Minister Modi did, using it to suggest a pattern of India’s decisions being disclosed first by the US leader. The opposition also alleged that Modi appears “frightened” of Trump and has effectively outsourced key decisions to Washington.
Responding to the repeated claims, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India’s oil purchases are guided solely by domestic interests and market conditions.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said he was unaware of any such phone conversation confirming commitments to stop buying Russian oil. India maintains that its sourcing of energy is being “broad-based and diversified” to safeguard the interests of domestic consumers amid a volatile global market.
Relations between New Delhi and Washington have faced tensions in recent months after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duty on India’s purchase of Russian crude.
Washington has accused India of indirectly financing the Ukraine war through continued purchases of Russian oil, a claim India has consistently described as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”
The Congress has called for greater transparency and for the government to keep opposition leaders informed through either an all-party meeting or individual consultations, accusing the Modi administration of allowing India’s foreign policy to “completely collapse” under pressure from Washington.
The repeated statements by Trump, coupled with the US tariff actions, have intensified domestic political scrutiny, with the opposition framing the issue as a test of India’s autonomy in making strategic energy and foreign policy decisions.
