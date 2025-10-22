‘India reducing Russian oil imports,’ Trump repeats claim

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that India was reducing its oil imports from Russia, referencing a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held during Diwali celebrations at the White House.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Modi today and we just have a very good relationship. He’s not going to buy much oil from Russia. He wants to see that war end as much as I do, the war between Russia and Ukraine. They’ve cut it way back and are continuing to cut it way back,” Trump said.

New Delhi has not officially responded to Trump’s statement. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi thanked the US President for his Diwali greetings and described their conversation as “warm.”

India has previously dismissed similar claims, emphasising that its energy purchases are driven solely by domestic priorities.