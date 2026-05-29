Rising raw material costs push Colgate to raise toothpaste prices by up to 5 per cent

Colgate-Palmolive India has increased prices across several toothpaste products, with revisions ranging between 4 and 5 per cent, as rising raw material and packaging costs continue to put pressure on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

According to industry sources, the latest price adjustments were implemented in May and affect some of the company’s most widely sold products, including variants under the Colgate Dental Cream and Max Fresh brands.

Among the revised products, the Colgate Dental Cream combo pack containing 200g and 100g toothpaste along with a toothbrush has become costlier by Rs 8, taking its price to Rs 208. The standalone 200g Colgate Dental Cream pack has seen a Rs 5 increase and is now priced at Rs 135.

The company has also revised the price of its 100g Colgate Dental Cream pack by Rs 3 to Rs 73. However, the product's quantity has simultaneously been increased by around 10 per cent, partially offsetting the impact of the price hike for consumers.

The Colgate Max Fresh Blue 70g pack with 15 per cent extra quantity has also become more expensive, with its price rising by Rs 4 to Rs 83.