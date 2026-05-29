Rising raw material costs push Colgate to raise toothpaste prices by up to 5 per cent
Premium variants see sharper hikes, while lower-priced packs remain largely untouched
Colgate-Palmolive India has increased prices across several toothpaste products, with revisions ranging between 4 and 5 per cent, as rising raw material and packaging costs continue to put pressure on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.
According to industry sources, the latest price adjustments were implemented in May and affect some of the company’s most widely sold products, including variants under the Colgate Dental Cream and Max Fresh brands.
Among the revised products, the Colgate Dental Cream combo pack containing 200g and 100g toothpaste along with a toothbrush has become costlier by Rs 8, taking its price to Rs 208. The standalone 200g Colgate Dental Cream pack has seen a Rs 5 increase and is now priced at Rs 135.
The company has also revised the price of its 100g Colgate Dental Cream pack by Rs 3 to Rs 73. However, the product's quantity has simultaneously been increased by around 10 per cent, partially offsetting the impact of the price hike for consumers.
The Colgate Max Fresh Blue 70g pack with 15 per cent extra quantity has also become more expensive, with its price rising by Rs 4 to Rs 83.
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Premium offerings have witnessed sharper revisions. The Colgate Visible White Purple 200g pack with 20 per cent extra quantity has recorded one of the steepest increases, with its maximum retail price rising by Rs 17 to Rs 395.
Industry distributors indicated that lower-priced toothpaste packs are unlikely to face immediate price revisions, given their strong dependence on price-sensitive consumers in mass-market segments.
The increase comes as FMCG companies continue to grapple with elevated costs across key commodities, packaging materials and logistics. Manufacturers across categories have been balancing price increases, pack-size adjustments and promotional strategies to protect margins while maintaining consumer demand.
Toothpaste remains the largest contributor to Colgate-Palmolive India’s business, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the company’s overall revenue. The category's performance is therefore closely watched by investors and industry observers.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India were trading largely unchanged at around Rs 2,083 on the National Stock Exchange on Friday, indicating limited immediate reaction from investors to the latest pricing move.
With IANS inputs
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