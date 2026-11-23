The rupee traded at 92.85 against the US dollar, down 23 paise from Friday’s close of 92.62

Brent crude eased to $92.38 a barrel, while the Sensex and Nifty fell nearly half a per cent in early trade

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell $14.205 billion to $705.342 billion in the week ended 13 November, RBI data showed

The rupee fell 23 paise to 92.85 against the US dollar in volatile early trade on Monday, giving up part of last week’s gains as domestic equities came under selling pressure.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weaker at 93.47 and strengthened to 92.43 before slipping back to 92.85. Forex traders said lower crude oil prices offered early support, but the dollar’s firmness against the rupee soon pushed the Indian currency lower.

On Friday, the rupee gained 70 paise to close at 92.62, its fifth consecutive session of gains and its first close stronger than 93 to the dollar since 10 April. It appreciated more than 1.6 per cent over those five sessions, from 94.19 on 13 November.