Rupee falls 23 paise to 92.85 against dollar after five-day rally
Rupee fluctuates between 93.47 and 92.43 in early trade on Monday as weakness in domestic equities offsets initial support from lower crude oil prices
The rupee traded at 92.85 against the US dollar, down 23 paise from Friday’s close of 92.62
Brent crude eased to $92.38 a barrel, while the Sensex and Nifty fell nearly half a per cent in early trade
India’s foreign exchange reserves fell $14.205 billion to $705.342 billion in the week ended 13 November, RBI data showed
The rupee fell 23 paise to 92.85 against the US dollar in volatile early trade on Monday, giving up part of last week’s gains as domestic equities came under selling pressure.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weaker at 93.47 and strengthened to 92.43 before slipping back to 92.85. Forex traders said lower crude oil prices offered early support, but the dollar’s firmness against the rupee soon pushed the Indian currency lower.
On Friday, the rupee gained 70 paise to close at 92.62, its fifth consecutive session of gains and its first close stronger than 93 to the dollar since 10 April. It appreciated more than 1.6 per cent over those five sessions, from 94.19 on 13 November.
The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six peers, edged down 0.03 per cent to 103.71. Brent crude futures fell 0.28 per cent to $92.38 a barrel.
In early domestic equity trade, the Sensex fell 408.30 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 83,511.41, while the Nifty dropped 118.90 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 25,684.30. Foreign institutional investors bought a net ₹10,308.42 crore of Indian equities on Friday, exchange data showed.
Data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed foreign exchange reserves fell by $14.205 billion to $705.342 billion in the week ended 13 November. Reserves had risen by $2.49 billion to $719.547 billion the previous week.
Separately, commerce and industry ministry data showed output in key infrastructure industries rose 10.9 per cent year on year in October, the fastest growth in the new data series. Coal, iron ore, electricity and cement output each grew at double-digit rates. Core sector output had risen 8.2 per cent in September and 0.8 per cent in October a year earlier.
With PTI inputs