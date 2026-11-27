Rupee falls 24 paise to 92.62 against US dollar in early trade
Brent crude held above $96 a barrel and Indian equities slipped, while foreign fund inflows and a softer dollar limited the rupee’s losses
The rupee opened at 92.44 on Friday before weakening to 92.62 against the US dollar
Brent crude traded at $96.46 a barrel as reports of vessels being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns over oil supplies
The Sensex fell 350 points and the Nifty shed 79 points in early trade
The rupee fell 24 paise to 92.62 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as elevated crude oil prices and weakness in domestic equities weighed on the currency. Forex traders said continued foreign fund inflows and a softer dollar helped limit the decline.
The rupee opened at 92.44 in the interbank foreign exchange market before slipping to 92.62. It had closed 18 paise lower at 92.38 on Thursday, a day after gaining 65 paise to reach its strongest level of the financial year.
The rupee had rebounded nearly 5 per cent from its record closing low of 96.88 on 8 October. The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six peers, slipped 0.07 per cent to 103.65.
Brent crude futures eased 0.11 per cent to $96.46 a barrel. Analysts said oil had climbed above $95 after reports of vessels being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz fuelled concerns about supply disruptions.
In the equity market, the Sensex fell 350.25 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 83,978.34, while the Nifty declined 79.05 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 25,807.25. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 5,843.33 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed.
With PTI inputs