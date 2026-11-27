The rupee had rebounded nearly 5 per cent from its record closing low of 96.88 on 8 October. The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of six peers, slipped 0.07 per cent to 103.65.

Brent crude futures eased 0.11 per cent to $96.46 a barrel. Analysts said oil had climbed above $95 after reports of vessels being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz fuelled concerns about supply disruptions.

In the equity market, the Sensex fell 350.25 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 83,978.34, while the Nifty declined 79.05 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 25,807.25. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 5,843.33 crore on Thursday, exchange data showed.

With PTI inputs