Rupee falls 25 paise to 95.33 as crude above $100 raises import bill concerns

The rupee weakened by 25 paise to 95.33 against the US dollar in early trading on Thursday as crude oil remained above $100 a barrel, heightening concerns over India’s import costs.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 95.15 before slipping to 95.33 against the dollar. It had closed 34 paise lower at 95.08 in the previous session.

Currency traders said expensive crude oil and continued demand for dollars affected market sentiment.

“Rupee’s move beyond the psychologically important 95 level also triggered some additional dollar demand and stop-loss activity. However, the decline was contained by RBI intervention,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Brent crude futures declined marginally by 0.23 per cent to $100.98 a barrel. Oil prices remained elevated amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran and concerns over possible disruption to supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.