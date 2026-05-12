Rupee hits fresh record low as oil prices surge amid Iran ceasefire fears

The Indian rupee fell to a fresh record low against the US dollar on Tuesday morning as escalating concerns over the fragile Iran ceasefire and rising crude oil prices weighed heavily on market sentiment.

The domestic currency slipped 35 paise in early trade to touch an all-time low of 95.63 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee had opened at 95.57 before extending losses, following Monday’s sharp decline of 79 paise, when it closed at a record low of 95.28.

The latest weakness in the rupee came after US President Donald Trump suggested that the ceasefire with Iran was under severe strain, raising fears of prolonged instability in West Asia and tighter global oil supplies.

Speaking at the Oval Office on Monday, Trump described the ceasefire as being on “massive life support” after rejecting Tehran’s latest response to a US-backed peace proposal. He said hopes of a quick resolution to the conflict had faded and reiterated his administration’s hardline stance against Iran.