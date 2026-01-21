Rupee slides to record low as global risk aversion and foreign selling weigh

The Indian rupee fell to a fresh record low against the US dollar on Tuesday, coming under renewed pressure from global risk aversion, sustained foreign investor outflows and weakness in domestic equity markets.

The currency touched an intraday low of 91.7450 to the dollar in afternoon trade before recovering slightly. By mid-afternoon it was trading near 91.68, after opening at 91.08 compared with the previous close of 90.98.

Currency analysts said the slide was driven by a combination of geopolitical tensions linked to the dispute over Greenland, a sell-off in Japanese bonds and a broader “risk-off” mood across global markets. The rupee’s fall marked its sharpest single-day decline in around three months.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors, told Moneycontrol that the currency had weakened as equity markets extended losses for a sixth consecutive session. He added that the rupee was now the second worst-performing Asian currency so far in 2026, with a decline of nearly 2 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors have sold around Rs 33,000 crore of Indian equities so far this month, with net outflows recorded on 12 trading days.