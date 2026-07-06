Rupee slips 10 paise to 95.28 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee weakened by 10 paise to 95.28 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, as the American currency remained firm overseas and uncertainty around geopolitical developments kept market sentiment cautious.

The domestic currency opened at 95.25 in the interbank foreign exchange market and slipped further to 95.28, down from Friday’s close of 95.18, when it had gained 17 paise.

Forex traders said the rupee remained vulnerable despite some supportive factors such as lower crude oil prices, a softer dollar index from recent highs and renewed foreign portfolio inflows into Indian equities. According to market participants, the Reserve Bank of India is also expected to use episodes of foreign inflows to replenish foreign exchange reserves rather than allow the rupee to appreciate sharply.

Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors, said the rupee’s inability to strengthen meaningfully even when global cues appeared favourable suggested that the underlying sentiment remained fragile. He said that if fresh negative triggers emerge, the dollar-rupee pair could move towards the 95.80–96.00 range, while support was seen around 94.80–95.00.