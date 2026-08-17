Russian missile strike hits ArcelorMittal plant in Ukraine, two killed

A Russian missile strike on the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih killed two people and injured 14 workers, according to reports, while damage to key production facilities forced the company to suspend part of its operations.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine’s largest steel plant, said the attack affected infrastructure supporting power generation and blast-furnace operations, disrupting production.

“As a result of the attack, key production facilities in the power generation and blast furnace sectors have been damaged, and the plant’s production processes have been partially halted,” the company said in a statement.

The facility, part of steel major ArcelorMittal, is located in Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Indian industrialist Lakshmi Mittal serves as executive chairman of its parent company.