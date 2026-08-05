Russian missile, drone barrage kills 17 in Kyiv region as Ukraine steps up strikes inside Russia

A massive Russian missile and drone barrage on Kyiv and the surrounding region killed at least 17 people and injured 44 others overnight, Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday, as Russia and Ukraine intensified long-range strikes amid stalled peace efforts.

The attack, which lasted about two hours, damaged a railway station, warehouses, a brewery, construction material facilities and a postal sorting centre, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia's Defence Ministry, however, said the facilities were linked to Ukraine's military logistics and drone production, denying that it had deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure.

The latest strike comes as Ukraine grapples with a worsening shortage of interceptor missiles for its US-made Patriot air defence systems, the only weapons in its arsenal capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.

Zelenskyy said deliveries of air defence missiles in the first half of 2026 had fallen to about one-third of last year's level and urged Kyiv's allies to accelerate supplies.

"Ballistic interceptors are what could have saved the lives of those killed today," he said, adding that delays in supplying missiles and anti-ballistic systems were directly contributing to civilian casualties and destruction.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, four additional missiles identified as either hypersonic Zircon or supersonic Oniks missiles, and 115 drones, many of them jet-powered and more difficult to intercept.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it had struck transport, logistics and distribution centres involved in supporting Ukraine's military, including four facilities in Kyiv.

Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to Zelenskyy, alleged that Russia's campaign had entered a new phase in which civilian infrastructure was being targeted indiscriminately.