Explained: Why Russia has put Telegram founder Pavel Durov on its wanted list
Moscow accuses Telegram chief of facilitating terrorism, citing failure to remove alleged extremist content; move comes ahead of parliamentary elections
Russia has launched international search proceedings against Telegram founder and Chief Executive Officer Pavel Durov, accusing him of "complicity in terrorism" and seeking his arrest over allegations that the messaging platform failed to curb the use of channels linked to Ukrainian intelligence agencies and extremist groups.
The move comes less than two months before elections to Russia's State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, and marks a sharp escalation in Moscow's crackdown on one of the country's most widely used communication platforms.
What are the charges?
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused Telegram of failing to remove "numerous channels, chats and bots" allegedly used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and terrorist organisations to coordinate acts of sabotage, terrorism, cyber fraud and other crimes inside Russia.
According to Russian state media, Durov has been charged under Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, which deals with facilitating terrorist activities, including recruiting or assisting individuals involved in terrorism-related offences.
The FSB claimed that more than 1.53 lakh crimes involving Telegram had been recorded in Russia since 2022, including the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack near Moscow and the killings of several senior defence officials.
It also alleged that Telegram ignored more than 1.5 lakh government requests seeking the removal of illegal content.
If convicted under Russian law, Durov could face life imprisonment.
Why now?
The announcement comes at a politically sensitive time, with Russia preparing for its first parliamentary election since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Russian authorities have repeatedly accused Ukraine of using online platforms to recruit people for sabotage operations inside Russia, allegations denied by Kyiv.
Analysts say the Kremlin is seeking tighter control over online platforms ahead of the elections amid concerns about public mobilisation after years of war.
Telegram's position in Russia
Despite restrictions on several foreign digital platforms, Telegram remains one of Russia's most widely used messaging services.
Platforms such as Facebook and YouTube have been blocked or heavily restricted, while authorities have also tightened controls on WhatsApp and other communication services.
Although Russian officials have criticised Telegram, many continue to use the platform, including the Kremlin, whose official channel has hundreds of thousands of followers.
Durov's legal troubles
The Russian case adds to Durov's legal challenges abroad.
In August 2024, French authorities arrested him over allegations that Telegram was being used for illegal activities, including organised crime and child sexual abuse material. He was later released on bail and has since returned to Dubai after travel restrictions were lifted.
French prosecutors, however, have said Durov remains under formal investigation.
Governments in several countries have criticised Telegram's limited content moderation and its reluctance to share user information with law enforcement agencies, arguing that the platform has been exploited for organised crime, money laundering and other illegal activities.
Durov has consistently defended Telegram's approach, arguing that protecting users' privacy and freedom of expression remains the platform's guiding principle.
The Russian move raises the possibility of seeking Durov's extradition should he travel to a country willing to act on Moscow's request, although no immediate legal action outside Russia has been announced