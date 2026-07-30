Explained: Why Russia has put Telegram founder Pavel Durov on its wanted list

Russia has launched international search proceedings against Telegram founder and Chief Executive Officer Pavel Durov, accusing him of "complicity in terrorism" and seeking his arrest over allegations that the messaging platform failed to curb the use of channels linked to Ukrainian intelligence agencies and extremist groups.

The move comes less than two months before elections to Russia's State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, and marks a sharp escalation in Moscow's crackdown on one of the country's most widely used communication platforms.

What are the charges?

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused Telegram of failing to remove "numerous channels, chats and bots" allegedly used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies and terrorist organisations to coordinate acts of sabotage, terrorism, cyber fraud and other crimes inside Russia.

According to Russian state media, Durov has been charged under Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, which deals with facilitating terrorist activities, including recruiting or assisting individuals involved in terrorism-related offences.

The FSB claimed that more than 1.53 lakh crimes involving Telegram had been recorded in Russia since 2022, including the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack near Moscow and the killings of several senior defence officials.

It also alleged that Telegram ignored more than 1.5 lakh government requests seeking the removal of illegal content.

If convicted under Russian law, Durov could face life imprisonment.

Why now?

The announcement comes at a politically sensitive time, with Russia preparing for its first parliamentary election since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian authorities have repeatedly accused Ukraine of using online platforms to recruit people for sabotage operations inside Russia, allegations denied by Kyiv.

Analysts say the Kremlin is seeking tighter control over online platforms ahead of the elections amid concerns about public mobilisation after years of war.