SBI takes 93.45 per cent haircut for bankrupt infra company

In a controversial move, the State Bank of India has decided to convert part of its debt exposure to equity in Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd (SIIL), a company that has declared bankruptcy.

News-and-views portal Moneylife noted the decision represents a sharp pivot on SBI's part from being a creditor dealing with substantial debt losses to becoming an equity participant in the company’s potential revival.

The infrastructure firm, which defaulted on Rs 1,023.42 crore of SBI loans, has triggered significant concerns from various quarters over the existing corporate debt resolution framework, and especially over SBI taking on the dual role of both creditor and equity stakeholder.

The SBI, which has been SIIL’s largest lender, has now chosen to invest Rs 24.33 crore in the company's preferential allotment, acquiring 28,55,771 shares at Rs 85.23 per share. This investment gives SBI a 2.49 per cent equity stake in the restructured SIIL.

SBI’s debt restructuring has raised eyebrows across the banking sector, especially given that the lenders, including SBI, have taken a staggering 93.45 per cent haircut on SIIL’s outstanding debts. The company’s total dues to financial creditors stood at Rs 2,200.36 crore, with the settlement amount now drastically reduced to Rs 464 crore.