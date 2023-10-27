Dues skyrocketing by Rs 100 cr per day since 2019 in Indian banks vs wilful defaulters battle

The total outstanding dues from wilful defaulters in India have surged by a staggering Rs 100 crore per day since March 2019, as reported by Business Standard, based on data from TransUnion CIBIL. This alarming increase means that the cumulative amount owed by these borrowers has ballooned by at least Rs 1.2 trillion, or Rs 1.2 lakh crore, over this period. The total amount owed by wilful defaulters has now crossed the Rs 3 trillion mark as of June 2023, an increase of more than 50 per cent.

This revelation contradicts the claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2023, asserting that his government had restored the "good financial health" of the banking sector. According to The Hindu, the PM accused the previous UPA government of "destroying" the banking sector with "scams". However, the significant surge in wilful defaulter dues goes against this narrative.

A Business Standard news report highlights that while the figures are already substantial, they may be underestimated as at least one nationalised bank and one private sector bank are yet to report their June numbers. The total outstanding amount has consistently remained above the Rs 3 trillion mark for at least four consecutive quarters, indicating a persistent and concerning issue.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently proposed a stricter approach to dealing with wilful defaulters, suggesting that such defaulters must be declared as such within six months of their loans becoming non-performing assets (NPAs). The RBI has solicited public comments on this proposal until the end of October, indicating a potential shift in regulatory measures.