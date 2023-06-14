Congress questions govt over RBI policy change to settle loans of willful defaulters

"The latest example is a clean chit to all wilful defaulters and frauds who have run away with public money. On 8 June 2023, the RBI issued instructions under a "Framework for Compromise Settlements and Technical Write-offs" that allowed banks and other financial entities to "undertake compromise settlements or technical write-offs in respect of accounts categorised as wilful defaulters or fraud without prejudice to the criminal proceeding underway against such debtors." These accounts will be permitted to take fresh loans after a 12-month "cooling period"," he said.



He also cited that the All India Bank Officers' Confederation and the All India Bank Employees Association, that represent 6 lakh bank employees, have both opposed this policy.



"They point out that 'it will not only lead to erosion of public trust in the banking sector but also undermine the confidence of depositors'. They warn that 'such leniency serves to perpetuate a culture of non-compliance and moral hazard, leaving banks and their employees bearing the brunt of the losses'", Ramesh said.