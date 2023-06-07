SC seeks report from registry on urgent listing of plea challenging RBI decision on Rs 2,000 note exchange

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a report from its registry on the issue of urgent listing of a plea challenging the notifications enabling the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any requisition slip and ID proof.

A vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal passed the order after petitioner advocate Ashwini Upadhyay mentioned the matter, seeking an urgent hearing.

On June 1, the top court refused to list for an urgent hearing of Upadhyay's plea challenging the notifications and said it would not be taking up such pleas during the summer vacation.