From buying gold, petrol to Zomato orders, users rush to pay in ₹2,000s

Various news reports suggested that at least six dealerships in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra have reported a sudden surge in cash transactions. These dealers, who requested anonymity, revealed that many customers have been using ₹2,000 banknotes for their purchases. To manage this unexpected trend, several fuel stations across different regions of Uttar Pradesh have displayed notices specifying that ₹2,000 notes will only be accepted for petrol or diesel purchases amounting to ₹1,000 or more. Hindustan Times reported that it had independently verified a few of these notices, shedding light on the evolving payment landscape amidst the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes.

On Friday, the RBI declared that ₹2,000 notes would no longer be circulated, although they would still retain their status as legal tender. The central bank specified that these notes could be deposited in banks during regular business transactions until September 30, subject to an upper limit of ₹20,000 at a time. Additionally, individuals will be able to exchange the ₹2,000 notes for smaller denominations starting from May 23.