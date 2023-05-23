"Royal welcome to the keepers of black money": Congress on Rs 2,000 note exchange

Five days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the central bank of India, announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government, terming the whole exercise as the "royal welcome to the keepers of black money".

Saying that "Rs 2,000 note had gone out of the hands of ordinary citizens long ago" Congress spokesperson, Gourav Vallabh, addressing a press conference at AICC headquarters pointed out, "to exchange Rs 2000 notes, no identity, forms, or proof will be required by banks. So, 'royal welcome' is given to keepers of black money to exchange their Rs 2,000 denomination notes by the Modi Government".

As per the RBI data, Rs 2,000 currency notes worth Rs 3.62 lakh crore were in circulation till 31 May 2023. "Rs 3.62 lakh crore is with the keepers of black money," added Vallabh.