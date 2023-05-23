First day of Rs 2,000 note exchange: Small queues seen at some branches

There is more than adequate quantity of printed notes available in the system not just with the RBI, but also at the currency chests which are operated by the banks, he said.

"So there is adequate stock available and there is no reason to worry whatsoever. We have more than sufficient stock," he said.

The governor also said that the RBI is sensitive to the difficulties which may be faced by people who are on long foreign visits or living abroad on work visas.

"It will be our endeavour to address the difficulties of the people and to complete the entire process in a smooth manner," he said.

To a question regarding black money coming back to the system, he said, there is a set procedure for deposits in your account or cash exchange.

"What we have said is that the existing requirements or the existing procedures have to be followed by the banks. We have not come out with an additional procedure. You must be aware that there's an Income Tax rule if you deposit cash above Rs 50,000 then you have to produce your PAN. So existing rules will apply," he said.