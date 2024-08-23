SEBI bars Anil Ambani, 24 others from capital market for five years

Market regulator SEBI (Security and Exchanges Board of India) has barred Anil Ambani and 24 other entities from the capital market for five years, restraining the businessman from being associated with any listed company.

SEBI barred the industrialist and 24 other entities for diversion of funds from Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL).

The markets regulator also imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Anil Ambani and restrained him from being associated with the securities market, including as a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company, or any intermediary registered with the market regulator, for five years.

Further, the regulator barred RHFL from the securities market for six months with a fine of Rs 6 lakh.

In a 222-page order, SEBI said that Anil Ambani, with the help of RHFL's key managerial personnel, orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to siphon off funds from RHFL by disguising them as loans to entities linked to him.