SEBI proposes agency to validate claims of intermediaries

Markets regulator SEBI has proposed the creation of a performance vValidation agency (PVA) to validate the claims of intermediaries and other financial firms registered with SEBI.

These financial entities need to showcase their performance to attract more clients and grow and continue to do business. However, in a bid to compete for clients, some of these entities make inflated that can mislead investors, said a SEBI consultation paper.

Currently, asset management companies (AMCs) calculate the performance of mutual fund schemes. Similarly, portfolio managers have been permitted to report their performance per certain benchmarks. The claims made by these intermediaries/entities are mostly self-verified and currently there is no dedicated agency to validate such claims.