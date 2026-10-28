Sensex falls over 600 points as IT stocks slide, crude prices rise

Sensex fell 601.14 points in early trade, while Nifty declined 146 points

IT stocks weighed on the benchmarks as higher crude prices and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision dampened sentiment

Larsen & Toubro gained more than 4 per cent after reporting a 32.5 per cent rise in quarterly profit

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply in early trade on Wednesday as losses in information technology stocks, rising crude oil prices and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision weighed on sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 601.14 points to 72,997.55, while the NSE Nifty declined 146 points to 22,604.80.

Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major laggards in the Sensex pack. ITC and Asian Paints also traded lower.

Larsen & Toubro moved against the broader trend, climbing more than 4 per cent after the engineering company reported a 32.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,202.10 crore for the quarter ended September 2026. Higher revenue supported the earnings growth.

State Bank of India and Axis Bank were also among the gainers.

Brent crude rose 1.36 per cent to USD 115.40 a barrel, adding to concerns over the impact of elevated energy costs on India’s economy.