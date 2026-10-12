Sensex, Nifty erase early gains as profit booking weighs on markets

Sensex and Nifty reversed their early gains to trade lower, with profit booking weighing on the market

At 9.53 am, the Sensex was down 206.11 points at 72,266.22, while the Nifty slipped below 22,500

Falling crude prices supported the opening, but foreign investor selling and weakness in some Asian markets remained in focus

Indian equity benchmarks surrendered their early gains on Monday as investors booked profits at higher levels following Friday’s sharp rally, pushing the Sensex and Nifty into negative territory.

At 9.53 am, the BSE Sensex was down 206.11 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 72,266.22. The NSE Nifty declined 31.10 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 22,489.35, slipping below the psychologically significant 22,500 level.

The Sensex had retreated about 500 points from its intraday high. However, broader market breadth remained positive, with 2,284 shares advancing, 1,159 declining and 207 unchanged.

Both indices had opened higher as easing oil prices supported sentiment. The Sensex touched 72,627.86 in early trading, while the Nifty rose to 22,591.45.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.45 per cent to $103.10 a barrel.