Sensex, Nifty extend losses for third session as crude, bond yields weigh

Sensex fell 48.78 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 72,480.29, while Nifty declined 95.75 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 22,620.45.

Both indices closed lower for a third straight session after giving up substantial intraday gains amid late selling in metal and pharma shares.

Elevated crude prices, global bond yields and continued foreign fund outflows kept investor sentiment cautious, with FIIs selling Rs 9,980.22 crore on Tuesday.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty extended their losses for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, 30 September, dragged down by late selling in metal and pharma shares amid elevated crude oil prices, global bond yields and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gave up all its intraday gains to close 48.78 points, or 0.07 per cent, lower at 72,480.29. After opening flat, the index had climbed 533.16 points, or 0.73 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 73,062.23 before fag-end selling pared the gains.

The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 95.75 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 22,620.45.

For September, the Sensex lost 4,476.98 points, or 5.81 per cent, while the Nifty shed 1,459.95 points, or 6 per cent.

Among the 30 Sensex constituents, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Titan, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were the major laggards. Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation and Axis Bank were among the gainers.