Sensex, Nifty open lower as crude oil rises above $106

Oil prices were a key concern for investors. Brent crude was trading at $106.87 a barrel, up more than 1 per cent, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $93.99. Analysts also pointed to the US 10-year Treasury yield, which stood at about 5.23 per cent, as a source of pressure on equities.

Market participants remained cautious after the Nifty fell below 23,000. Analysts identified 22,650–22,700 as an immediate support range and 22,950–23,000 as resistance.

Provisional exchange data showed foreign institutional investors were net sellers for a third consecutive session on Monday, offloading shares worth more than Rs 5,353 crore. Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 5,189 crore, providing some support to the market.

The subdued opening followed losses elsewhere. Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI declined in early trade, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had closed lower in the US on Monday.

With IANS inputs