NCP (SP) asks Centre to spell out economic fallout of US tariff threat over Russian oil

NCP (SP) seeks Centre’s assessment of US tariff risks over Russian oil.

Party warns reduced Russian crude imports could raise fuel costs.

Seeks plans to protect exporters, jobs and crude supplies.

The NCP (SP) on Saturday asked the Centre to make public a detailed assessment of India's economic exposure to a new US law that gives President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries making significant purchases of Russian energy under specified conditions.

Senior party leader and spokesperson Mahesh Tapase questioned the government's handling of the issue and said any reduction in Russian oil imports under US pressure could raise fuel costs for consumers.

Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law on 18 September. The legislation expands sanctions on Russia and authorises the US president to impose tariffs on countries that meet specified conditions linked to purchases of Russian oil or gas. India and China are among the major buyers of Russian energy.

“Once again, the Narendra Modi government's much-publicised 'personal chemistry' between the prime minister and President Trump stands exposed as hollow,” Tapase said in a statement, alleging that the government had failed to secure a durable trade understanding with Washington.