Sensex, Nifty open lower as US-Iran talks uncertainty weighs on sentiment

Indian benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained subdued amid uncertainty surrounding the next round of US-Iran negotiations in Doha, while continued foreign fund outflows and weakness in information technology stocks added to the pressure.

The BSE Sensex fell 103.95 points to 76,624.42 in early trade after briefly opening in positive territory. The NSE Nifty also slipped 40.10 points to 23,908.80.

Selling was led by heavyweight IT stocks, with Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies among the biggest losers. Other notable decliners included Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal.

On the other hand, buying interest was seen in Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India and Bharti Airtel.