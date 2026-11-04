Sensex, Nifty rebound in morning trade as foreign buying lifts sentiment

Sensex and Nifty recover from a weak opening, with the benchmarks trading at 77,251 and 23,912.50 respectively

Foreign institutional investors buy shares worth Rs 18,661 crore across five of the past six trading sessions

Healthcare and pharmaceutical indices edge higher, while several other sectors remain under pressure in early trade

Indian equity benchmarks recovered from a subdued opening to trade higher on Wednesday morning, supported by improving foreign investor sentiment despite mixed signals from global markets.

The Sensex traded at 77,251, while the Nifty rose 101.65 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 23,912.50.

Both indices had opened lower. The Sensex began the session at 76,853.11, down 64.74 points, or 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty opened at 23,742.25, a decline of 68.60 points, or 0.29 per cent.

Analysts attributed the improvement in sentiment partly to a shift in foreign institutional investor activity. FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 18,661 crore across five of the past six trading sessions, reversing a pattern of selling that had weighed on equities.

On Tuesday, foreign investors recorded net purchases of Rs 6,836 crore, their third consecutive session of buying. Domestic institutional investors, however, remained net sellers for a third session, recording outflows of Rs 3,678 crore.

Market experts said corporate earnings and attractive valuations in large-cap stocks were supporting the recovery. They also linked renewed foreign interest in Indian equities to an easing of enthusiasm for the global artificial intelligence trade.