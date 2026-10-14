Sensex, Nifty recover early losses as IT stocks advance

Sensex and Nifty reversed early losses on Wednesday, supported by gains in IT shares and HDFC Bank

Asian markets traded higher despite an overnight decline on Wall Street

Brent crude rose to $106.40 a barrel, while foreign institutional investors sold Rs 1,305.13 crore worth of equities on Tuesday

Indian equity benchmarks recovered from an early dip on Wednesday as buying in information technology stocks and HDFC Bank helped extend the previous session’s rebound.

The BSE Sensex initially slipped 32.96 points to 73,000.82, while the NSE Nifty fell 32.65 points to 22,688.75.

Both indices subsequently moved into positive territory. The Sensex was trading 161.48 points higher at 73,195.26, while the Nifty gained 36 points to 22,757.95.

Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the leading gainers in the Sensex basket. HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement and Maruti Suzuki also advanced.

Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid and Eternal were among the stocks trading lower.