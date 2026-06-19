Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day winning streak as IT stocks slump on Accenture outlook

Indian equity markets opened sharply lower on Friday, bringing an end to a five-session rally, as heavy selling in information technology stocks weighed on investor sentiment following a reduction in revenue growth guidance by global consulting and technology services firm Accenture.

The benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 786.58 points in early trade to 76,624.90, while the NSE Nifty fell 210.95 points to 23,959.80. The decline was led by technology stocks, which came under intense pressure amid concerns that a weaker global demand environment could affect earnings prospects for Indian IT companies.

Among the biggest losers on the Sensex, Infosys dropped more than 8 per cent, while Tata Consultancy Services fell around 6 per cent. Tech Mahindra declined about 5 per cent and HCL Technologies lost nearly 5 per cent. HDFC Bank and Tata Steel also traded lower, adding to the market's weakness.

The broader technology sector reflected the negative sentiment, with the BSE IT index falling more than 5 per cent in early trading. Market participants linked the sell-off to Accenture's weaker growth outlook, which renewed concerns about demand conditions and earnings prospects across the global technology services sector.