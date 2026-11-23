Sensex slides 1,343 points as bank stocks lead market reversal
Nifty 50 slips below 25,400 after both benchmarks open higher; profit-taking after a four-week rally and a tech-led sell-off in Asia weighed on sentiment
At 2.53 pm, the Sensex was down 1.60 per cent at 82,576.38 and the Nifty 50 was 1.58 per cent lower at 25,394.15
Bank shares led the reversal. The Nifty Bank index fell more than 1,300 points from an early high of 65,000, while metal stocks also came under pressure
The sell-off followed four weeks of gains in Indian equities, supported by renewed foreign inflows, easing oil prices and stronger corporate earnings
Indian shares reversed early gains and fell sharply on Monday as investors took profits after a four-week rally. Banks led the decline, while weakness across Asian markets added to selling pressure through the session.
The Sensex and Nifty 50 both opened roughly 0.8 per cent higher, but the gains faded within minutes. By 9.40 am, the Sensex was down 402.04 points at 83,517.67 and the Nifty had fallen to 25,657.80. The decline gathered pace by midday, with the Sensex down more than 1,000 points and the Nifty below 25,500 at 12.45 pm.
At 2.53 pm, the Sensex was down 1,343.33 points, or 1.60 per cent, from Friday’s close at 82,576.38. The Nifty was down 406.45 points, or 1.58 per cent, at 25,394.15. The selling extended beyond the benchmarks, with about 2,666 shares declining and 1,422 advancing.
Banks lead the decline
The Nifty Bank index touched 65,000 early in the session before retreating more than 1,300 points from that level. The sector had been among the strongest performers in the preceding four weeks, with the banking and private bank indices both gaining about 19 per cent. State-owned lenders also came under pressure, falling 2.4 per cent in morning trade after a gain of more than 22 per cent over those four weeks.
The weakness was broad-based. In morning trade, 14 of the 16 major sectoral indices were lower, while mid-cap and small-cap benchmarks each slipped 0.6 per cent. The metals index fell 2.4 per cent as global metal prices weakened.
Asian tech sell-off adds to pressure
South Korea’s Kospi fell as much as 5.5 per cent, while shares in Hong Kong and mainland China lost more than 1 per cent. The regional losses followed a sharp fall in US technology stocks on Friday, when the Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 5 per cent and the S&P 500 entered correction territory. Investors have been reassessing whether spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure can sustain the rally in technology stocks.
Foreign inflows had fuelled the rally
Foreign investors had bought a record $13 billion of Indian equities in November before Monday’s reversal, Reuters reported. Easing oil prices and stronger corporate earnings also supported the four-week advance. Hitesh Tailor, a research analyst at Choice Broking, told Reuters that momentum indicators pointed to the possibility of intermittent profit-taking or a period of consolidation after the rally. Analysts cited by Moneycontrol identified 26,000 as the level the Nifty would need to reclaim for the advance to resume.
With inputs from agencies