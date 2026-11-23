Banks lead the decline

The Nifty Bank index touched 65,000 early in the session before retreating more than 1,300 points from that level. The sector had been among the strongest performers in the preceding four weeks, with the banking and private bank indices both gaining about 19 per cent. State-owned lenders also came under pressure, falling 2.4 per cent in morning trade after a gain of more than 22 per cent over those four weeks.

The weakness was broad-based. In morning trade, 14 of the 16 major sectoral indices were lower, while mid-cap and small-cap benchmarks each slipped 0.6 per cent. The metals index fell 2.4 per cent as global metal prices weakened.

Asian tech sell-off adds to pressure

South Korea’s Kospi fell as much as 5.5 per cent, while shares in Hong Kong and mainland China lost more than 1 per cent. The regional losses followed a sharp fall in US technology stocks on Friday, when the Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 5 per cent and the S&P 500 entered correction territory. Investors have been reassessing whether spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure can sustain the rally in technology stocks.

Foreign inflows had fuelled the rally

Foreign investors had bought a record $13 billion of Indian equities in November before Monday’s reversal, Reuters reported. Easing oil prices and stronger corporate earnings also supported the four-week advance. Hitesh Tailor, a research analyst at Choice Broking, told Reuters that momentum indicators pointed to the possibility of intermittent profit-taking or a period of consolidation after the rally. Analysts cited by Moneycontrol identified 26,000 as the level the Nifty would need to reclaim for the advance to resume.

With inputs from agencies