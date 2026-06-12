SpaceX IPO propels Elon Musk closer to trillionaire milestone

Elon Musk has moved significantly closer to becoming the world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX priced what is being described as the largest initial public offering in history, valuing the aerospace and satellite company at approximately $1.77 trillion.

According to reports, SpaceX priced its shares at $135 each, raising around $75 billion ahead of its Nasdaq debut under the ticker symbol SPCX. The listing is expected to rank among the most significant events in modern capital markets and could pave the way for a new wave of large-scale technology flotations.

The IPO is estimated to have added roughly $275 billion to Musk’s personal fortune, taking his net worth to around $970 billion. The bulk of that wealth comes from his stake in SpaceX, which is now valued at about $688 billion based on the IPO price.

Regulatory filings show that Musk holds approximately 849 million Class A shares and 5.57 billion Class B shares in the company. Together, these represent a combined ownership of more than 6.4 billion shares.

The company’s dual-class share structure gives Musk overwhelming control over corporate decisions. Prior to the completion of the IPO, he controlled around 85 per cent of the voting power, with each Class B share carrying ten votes compared with one vote for each Class A share.

The filings also outlined significant shareholdings among senior executives and board members, underscoring the concentration of ownership within the company’s leadership team.