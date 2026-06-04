SpaceX targets record-breaking $1.77 trillion valuation in historic IPO

Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to make history with plans for a blockbuster public offering that could value the company at nearly $1.77 trillion, positioning it among the world's most valuable corporations and potentially creating the largest initial public offering ever witnessed.

According to Al Jazeera, a filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company intends to offer 555.6 million shares priced at $135 each, raising approximately $75 billion from investors. If successful, the listing would surpass the record set by Saudi Aramco's 2019 market debut and rank among the most significant events in global capital markets.

The proposed valuation would place SpaceX ahead of several of the world's biggest technology companies by market capitalisation, underscoring investor confidence in the firm's long-term growth prospects despite continuing financial losses.

Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange from 12 June.

The offering is also expected to further boost Musk's personal fortune. With an estimated 42 per cent stake in the company, the entrepreneur could become the world's first trillionaire following the listing.

Despite the public offering, Musk is expected to maintain firm control over the company through a dual class share structure that grants enhanced voting rights to select shareholders. The arrangement will leave him with more than 80 per cent of the company's voting power.

Market observers have noted that SpaceX has departed from conventional IPO practice by announcing a fixed share price before embarking on its investor roadshow. Typically, companies provide a price range that is adjusted based on demand during the marketing process.