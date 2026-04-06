Supreme Court allows Adani’s Rs 14,535 crore JAL bid, curbs panel powers

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, 6 April declined to interfere with an order allowing the Adani Group to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), while placing restrictions on the ongoing insolvency process.

The court permitted the Rs 14,535 crore resolution plan submitted by Adani Enterprises Ltd to proceed but directed the monitoring committee supervising JAL’s insolvency not to take any significant policy decisions without prior approval from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also instructed Adani Enterprises and Vedanta Ltd to present their respective arguments before the appellate tribunal, which is scheduled to take up the matter for final hearing on 10 April.

The case arises from a challenge by Vedanta to the approval of Adani’s bid for JAL. The mining major had sought an interim stay on the process, but NCLAT declined to grant relief on 24 March, allowing the resolution plan to move forward while the appeal is heard. Vedanta subsequently approached the Supreme Court, alleging irregularities in the bidding process and questioning the decision of lenders.