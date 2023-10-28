Tata Group steps into iPhone manufacturing with Wistron acquisition

The Tata Group, the multifaceted Indian conglomerate, is set to become India's first homegrown iPhone manufacturer.

The announcement comes on the heels of Tata's acquisition of Wistron's iPhone assembly plant in southern India.

While Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017, it initially focused on producing older generation handsets through partners like Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron, with a production lag of six to nine months compared to its Chinese facilities.

However, a recent JPMorgan report suggests that Apple is planning to move 5 per cent of its global iPhone 14 production to India by late 2023 and expand its capacity to manufacture one out of every four iPhones in India by 2025.

The Tata Group's acquisition of Wistron's iPhone assembly plant marks a significant milestone in India's manufacturing sector. The deal, valued at $125 million, includes Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) Pvt Ltd, a vital component of Apple's production in India.

With this acquisition, the Tata Group becomes the first domestic iPhone maker in India's history.

This strategic move is a testament to the Tata Group's commitment to innovation and also a bold step towards strengthening its ties with Apple, the world's largest technology company.